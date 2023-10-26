trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680144
NewsAviation
UNDEFINED

Oman Air To Begin Goa-Muscat Direct Flights From October 29: Check Details

Oman Air flight services going from Goa to Muscat will be operated four times a week i.e., on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays till November.

Last Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:40 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Oman Air To Begin Goa-Muscat Direct Flights From October 29: Check Details Image for representation

A direct flight service between Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Goa and Muscat will commence on October 29. Oman Air will operate the flight four times a week, according to an MIA spokesperson.

"The first flight from Muscat International Airport will touch down at MIA at 7.10 am and take off from the airport at 10.10 am for Muscat International Airport on the same day,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday. This service will be on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays till November.

Also read: USA: Two Planes Clip Wings At Houston's Hobby Airport Runway, No Injuries Reported

In December, Oman Air plans to enhance connectivity by increasing the number of flights to six per week. MIA is operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?