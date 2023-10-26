Oman Air To Begin Goa-Muscat Direct Flights From October 29: Check Details

A direct flight service between Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Goa and Muscat will commence on October 29. Oman Air will operate the flight four times a week, according to an MIA spokesperson.



"The first flight from Muscat International Airport will touch down at MIA at 7.10 am and take off from the airport at 10.10 am for Muscat International Airport on the same day,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday. This service will be on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays till November.

In December, Oman Air plans to enhance connectivity by increasing the number of flights to six per week. MIA is operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd.