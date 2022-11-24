Passenger’s flight ticket shows two arrivals, departures; THIS is how netizens react

Technical glitches create the most panic situations, especially when it occurs while travelling. Something similar happened with a passenger who booked his flights but was taken by an ‘odd’ surprise when his arrival and departure were all mixed up in a confirmation popup on his screen. A passenger named Auditya Venkatesh was trying to book flight tickets from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, but when he confirmed all the details and chose to confirm it with the AirAsia flight he was surprised to see his arrival and departures all mixed up. The popup showed he was booking the air ticket from Bengaluru to Bengaluru.

It further showed that the ticket was being booked from Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru to Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport. The confused passenger then took to social media to gain some clarity on the booking from AirAsia and the screengrab left netizens in splits.

Also read: India to soon get direct flights between Canada-Amritsar? MP seeks permission to boost tourism

Venkatesh took to twitter to share the screenshot. "Hi @AirAsiaIndia this is really confusing. So if I book this ticket, where will I really go? And where will I leave from?" read the tweet. The tweet has garnered over 11K likes and over 600 retweets.

Hi @AirAsiaIndia this is really confusing. So if I book this ticket, where will I really go? And where will I leave from? pic.twitter.com/wJkmDtaqJT November 22, 2022

The airlines however, soon responded to the technical glitch and asked the passenger to refresh the page and make a fresh booking. The passenger replied and wrote, "The fact that it's a glitch is obvious. It did the same thing again, it was to edit an existing booking via the chrome browser on an Android phone. It still keeps showing the same thing. I still went ahead and booked it, because it was a last minute change. Fingers crossed."

As expected, netizens soon filled the comments section with hilarious responses. "It may be a two way journey. Enjoy free. One side free with one," wrote a Twitter user. "Check In - Bangalore. Onboard - Hyderabad. Offboard - Bangalore. Collect Baggage - Kolkata. So easy bro," commented another user.