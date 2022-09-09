Pharma giant GSK employee shouts racial slurs on flight, fired: WATCH video

A video of a man shouting racial slurs on a flight is going viral on the internet. The man from the United States can be seen yelling slurs during a flight in the video. The man was later identified as a chemical engineer who worked at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. After the video went viral on the internet, the man was fired by his employers. The incident occurred on a flight at the Philadelphia International Airport in the USA.

In the viral video, the man wearing a black shirt can be seen shouting racist comments while walking up and down the aisle of the plane. Meanwhile, the man is also looking for his bag and keeps on shouting. The man also announced that he was a "little intoxicated," simultaneously announcing his profession of being a chemical engineer at GSK. In the video, he can be heard shouting about GSK, saying, "one of the best f****k companies in the world." He was caught on camera cursing at other passengers and asking a flight attendant if he would be kicked off the plane for being racist.

A disgusting homophobe gets kicked off his flight from Philadelphia for harassing the person seated beside him. The man has a huge meltdown on the way out bragging about his job at GlaxoSmithKline as a chemical engineer... Probably not for long sir. pic.twitter.com/NVir4Oj4Hn — _Imposter_ (@Imposter_Edits) September 2, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter by an account going by the name Imposter, "A disgusting homophobe gets kicked off his flight from Philadelphia for harassing the person seated beside him. The man has a huge meltdown on the way out, bragging about his job at GlaxoSmithKline as a chemical engineer... Probably not for long sir. "

Also read: 'Queen passed away..' British Airways pilot makes in-flight announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death: Watch viral video

After the video went viral, GSK reacted to the situation and said in a Twitter post, "On Wednesday, GSK was notified of an incident involving an employee on a flight to Dallas. We immediately conducted an investigation, and as of Thursday, he is no longer employed at GSK. The person’s behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect our company culture."