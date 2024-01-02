PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building At Tiruchirappalli International Airport, Trichy

Serving as the backbone of development also remains the transportation industry. With a keen focus on this pillar, PM Modi has today inaugurated the newly-developed terminal building of Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Also, PM Modi has just inaugurated the new Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Talking of Trichy airport, it is the second-busiest aerodrome in the state and was long awaiting a new, larger, and modern terminal building.

Trichy Airport’s New Terminal Building: Cost Of Development

The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore. The two-level new international terminal has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed earlier through an official release.

Trichy Airport’s New Terminal Building: Amenities

"The new terminal hosts state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience," read the PMO statement on Monday. Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second-largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The new terminal building contains 60 check-in counters, 5 baggage carousels, 60 arrival immigration counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.

Speaking at the event, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke highly of PM Modi's leadership, saying the central government, on his watch, has ensured that airports are not only a medium of travel but also centres of growth.

"Airports are also emerging as centres of employment for the whole country. The one big change that has taken place over the last 9.5 years of this government is that PM Modi, through his leadership, has democratised civil aviation for every single citizen of this country. Everyone who wears a 'Hawai Chappal' (slippers) must also travel in a 'Hawai jahaaj' (aircraft). This has been the PM's dream for the people of our country," Scindia said.