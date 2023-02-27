PM Modi To Inaugurate Shivamogga Airport Today, Built At A Cost of Rs 450 Crore - Check Details

PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Shivmogga Airport today in Karnataka. The aerodrome is built at a cost of Rs 450 crore, and it will cater to the people of central Karnataka with improved air connectivity. Furthermore, the airport’s operation will help in the region's growth in various sectors, like tourism, IT industry establishment and more. "The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. Member of Parliament - B Y Raghvendra, said, “The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour and will serve as a gateway of Malnad region.”

The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism. https://t.co/6yT84zpBaC February 24, 2023

Raghvendra further emphasised on how the airport will help the region, saying "This Airport will cater to the demand of not just the people of Shivamogga but also the entire Central Karnataka. It will give wings of aspirations to the youth and will create lakhs of employment opportunities for them." He added, "Industries especially IT, tourism, dairy will significantly be benefitted. Due to the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and efforts of our Double Engine Sarkar, this aspirational project has been realised in a record time."

Recently, the Shivamogga airport’s landing strip was tested by the Indian Air Force with a successful landing attempt with a passenger jet.

First flight lands at Shivamogga Airport



A Boeing airplane of Indian Air Force made a successful trial landing at the newly built airport today.



PM @narendramodi will inaugurate the airport on February 27. @XpressBengaluru @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/kYAN68Gft5 — Marx Tejaswi (@_marxtejaswi) February 21, 2023

Alongside, the prime minister will also lay foundation stones for two new railway projects. As per IANS, a new line will be built on the Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur route. And, the next is a new coach depot in Kotegangagru Railway station.

Also read - SpiceJet Begins Delhi-Shillong Direct Flight Service, To Operate Twice a Week

Developed at a cost of Rs 990 crore, the new railway line will provide enhanced connectivity between Malnad region and Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline. Also, the coaching depot is being built at a cost of over Rs 100 crore, in order to facilitate new trains from Shivamogga and reduce load from other such facilities in the zone. Furthermore, Belagavi railway station is being developed with a cost of around Rs 190 crore.