SpiceJet Begins Delhi-Shillong Direct Flight Service, To Operate Twice a Week

Indian budget air carrier, SpiceJet, has launched a direct flight service from Delhi to Shillong, capital of Meghalya in North East India. The airline said the Delhi-Shillong flight would operate biweekly, on Monday and Friday. The inaugural flight landed from the Delhi Internationl Airport at the Shillong Airport with 18 passengers on Friday, February 24, 2023. The same flight took off with 12 outbound passengers from the Shillong Airport to Delhi Airport in the national capital, an Airport official told PTI.

With this, SpiceJet has become the third airline to start scheduled flights from Shillong after Indigo and Alliance Air. The route was awarded to Fly Big airlines earlier under the UDAN Scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik). The regional airline had operated the Shillong - Delhi route, but an MoU with them was withdrawn last year.

Later, SpiceJet had entered into an MoU with the Meghalaya government in January 2023, to connect the Meghalaya capital with the national capital. Taking on Twitter, SpiceJet wrote, "Connecting the unconnected. Flying now to Shillong". The airline also shared a few glimpses of the inaugural flight to Shillong.

PTI reports that senior government officials including transport department secretary H Kharmalki and MTC MD KL Nongbri were present at the inaugural flight.