PM Narendra Modi Bengaluru Visit: Kempegowda International Airport issues advisory for air passengers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Bengaluru Airport on November 11. The PM will inaugurate the new Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru upon his visit. Before his visit, the airport authorities issued an advisory to the passengers travelling on Friday. The advisory was published on Bengaluru Airport's official Twitter handle. The statements warned the passengers of heavy traffic because of the VIP visit and suggested planning their journey from different parts of the city to the airport accordingly.

The caption of the Bengaluru Airport's Twitter said, "Passenger Advisory: Please be advised that due to VIP movement, we are anticipating heavy traffic to and from @BLRAirport on November 11, 2022. Kindly plan your trip accordingly."

Also read: Noida International Airport in Jewar to be completed by 2024 end, development work on schedule

The statement said, "Due to VIP movement on Friday, November 11, 2022, we are anticipating heavy traffic flow from Bengaluru city to BLR Airport." It further said, "Passengers are advised to avoid the toll road and take the Mylanahalli-Begur road between 08:00 hrs - 15:00 hrs from the city towards the Airport and 09:00 hrs - 17:00 hrs from the Airport towards the city." The Bengaluru Airport authorities assured the passengers that various measures have been taken "to ensure there is no impact on passenger processing as well as operations."

Passenger Advisory: Please be advised that due to VIP movement, we are anticipating heavy traffic to and from @BLRAirport on November 11, 2022. Kindly plan your trip accordingly.#BLRairport #Bengaluru #travel #traveladvisory pic.twitter.com/qmn5TVTQyZ — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) November 10, 2022

Addressing the same issue, Bengaluru Traffic Police has also issued an advisory considering PM Narendra Modi's visit to the metro city. The police department advised the passengers to avoid CTO Junction, Police Thimmaiah Junction, Raj Bhavan Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queen’s Road, Ballari Road, International Airport Elevated Corridor, Sheshadri Road (from Maharani College Bridge to Railway Station), KG Road (Shanthala Junction to Mysuru Bank Circle), Vatal Nagaraj Road (Khoday underpass to PF) and roads surrounding the international airport. Moreover, the entry of heavy vehicles has been banned in the city between 7 am to 3 pm.