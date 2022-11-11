PM Narendra Modi inaugurates swanky new Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the new Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The new swanky terminal at the Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely.

The Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor.