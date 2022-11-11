topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
BENGALURU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates swanky new Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

PM Narendra Modi in Bangalore: Prime Minister has inaugurated the new Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates swanky new Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the new Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The new swanky terminal at the Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. 

The Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor.

Live Tv

Bengaluru international airportKempegowda International AirportPM Narendra ModiPM Modi in Bangalore

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup