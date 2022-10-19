PM Narendra Modi says Gujarat to soon get aeroplane manufacturing plant

Gujarat may soon get its first aircraft manufacturing plant. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence on Wednesday that aeroplanes will soon be manufactured in Gujarat and that spare parts will be manufactured in the state's Rajkot. He was speaking to a crowd in Rajkot's Race Course area after launching a number of projects, including housing for the economically disadvantaged. Modi is in Gujarat for two days, where Assembly elections are scheduled for the end of December.

Praising the engineering industry in Rajkot district during his address, Modi said, "Aeroplanes will be manufactured in Gujarat soon, and their spare parts will be made in Rajkot." Some leaders built bungalows for themselves after coming into politics but did not do anything for the poor, he said without mentioning anyone.

The claim can be backed by the fact that Defence Minister signed a pact with Airbus in 2021 to get 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft in India. In this partnership, 40 aircraft were to be manufactured in India under a joint partnership with Tata Consortium. At the time, it was planned that after the delivery of promised aircrafts, the subsequent aircrafts produced would be exported to countries cleared by the Ministry of Defence.

"They came into politics and built their bungalows but never thought of improving the conditions of those living in slums. I have taken up the work of building houses for the poor," he said.

On the occasion, he handed over the possession of nearly 1,100 houses built under the 'Light House" project to the beneficiaries. Before the rally, the PM also led a roadshow from the airport till the Race Course ground.

With inputs from PTI