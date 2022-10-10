PM Narendra Modi says Planes will be manufactured in Gujarat in coming years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed hope that sooner or later, his home state Gujarat will be manufacturing planes. "Don't forget, once even cycles were not manufactured in the state," he said as he kicked off his three day tour from north Gujarat's Modhera village, where he dedicated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 3,092 crore. He also dedicated Modhera solar village, with all houses having rooftop solar facilities to meet domestic demand.

He said it will be a double benefit to Modhera villagers - firstly they will be saving money on the electricity bill and the second is they will earn money as the government buys additional power from them.

He reminded people that during his tenure as Chief Minister, Gujarat had made a lot of progress on development, roads, water and electrification has reached all villages, Now he and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are playing a 'doubles game' and that will put the state on a very high growth trajectory.

"Suzuki company is manufacturing cars in Gujarat, and if they want cars in Japan, they import from here, this is the change Gujarat and India has witnessed in the recent past. Now the lithium batteries will be manufactured in the state," he said.

Modi said he is concerned about the future generations and so he is putting all his efforts and strength and investing in the health and education sector. He thanked farmers for extending support for the Becharaji Special Investment Region and Sujalam Sufalam irrigation project.