PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Shivamogga Airport on February 27, IAF Completes Trial Run of Flights

On February 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate Shivamogga Airport, a project that was the vision of B.S. Yediyurappa, a past chief minister of Karnataka and a member of the BJP Central Committee. The Center's UDAN program, which aims to make air travel cheap for everyone, funded the construction of the brand-new domestic airport at Sogane in the Shivamogga district. B S Yediyurappa, the previous chief minister, laid the foundation stone in June 2020.

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP from Shivamogga, also the son of Yediyurappa, stated on Tuesday that PM Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport on February 27, and his special flight will be the first to land in the airport on the inauguration day. Raghavendra said, "all are happy and proud that PM Modi`s flight is the first to land."

"PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects and lay foundation stones. Shivamogga airport was built at the cost of Rs 449 crore, making it one of the most cost-effective airports in India. The airport is built on par with international airports with a night landing facility," he added.

Before the inauguration on Feb 27, a trial flight of the Indian Air Force plane safely landed at the newly-built Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Tuesday, authorities said.

Sharing the information on his Twitter handle with the video clip of the aircraft landing at the airport, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra said, "The first trial flight lands at #Shivamogga. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji to inaugurate the #ShivamoggaAirport on Feb 27 by landing on this newly constructed Airport. Come, let us all be a part of this historic moment."

The well-equipped airport is situated on 662.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, the airport has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall.

