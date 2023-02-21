Engineering Student Touches Emergency Exit Door on Chennai-Delhi Flight, Booked

An engineering student has been booked for allegedly touching the emergency door of a Delhi-bound flight, the police said on Monday. According to the police, the accused engineering student was travelling from Chennai to Delhi on Saturday. The police said the accused touched the emergency gate during the flight. Noticing this, the flight crew stopped him and reported to the flight captain, who decided to report the incident to the police. However, the accused said he didn't want to open the emergency door, but had only touched its handle. The police have said that a notice has been served to the accused and legal action is being taken against him. Although he has not been arrested, he will have to appear in court, they said.

Well, IndiGo is currently the biggest airline by market share in the domestic aviation sector in January 2023. Air India and Vistara took the second and third spots, respectively, with market shares of 9.2 percent and 8.8 percent, behind Indigo, which had a 54.6 percent share. Additionally, scheduled domestic airlines got 418 passenger-related complaints in total in January 2023. For January 2023, there were roughly 0.33 complaints for every 10,000 travellers.

As per the latest data of January by the aviation regulator DGCA, Indigo carried 68.47 lakh air passengers during January, while Air India and Vistara carried 11.55 lakh and 11.05 lakh air passengers, respectively.

Similarly, GoAir with 10.53 lakh air passengers had a market share of 8.4 percent during January. Spicejet carried 9.14 lakh passengers with 7.3 percent of the market share in January.

As per the DGCA data released on Monday, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for January this year has been 1.41 percent.

The main reasons for cancellation have been identified as weather, technical, or operational. A maximum of 81.1 percent of flights were cancelled due to weather-related reasons and 4.8 percent of flights were cancelled due to technical reasons during January.

The DGCA data said that the maximum complaints in January were received by Alliance Air (6.9/10,000 passengers), followed by Star Air (3.7/10,000 passengers), Fly Big (1.4/10,000 passengers), Air India (1.3/10,000 passengers) and SpiceJet (0.6/10,000 passengers). The major reasons for complaints are flight problems (27.3 percent) followed by a refund (23.7 percent) and baggage (20.6 percent).

With agency inputs