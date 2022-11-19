Poland football team flies to Qatar, gets escorted by F16 fighter jets: WATCH

FIFA fever is at an all-time high right now, and the craze for the sport from the team and their respective countries is taking the world by storm. The recent incident that shook social media is Poland's national football team, which was escorted on its way to Qatar by F16 fighter jets. However, this happened following a missile attack, which killed two men in Poland near the Ukrainian border. Hence, the air force of Poland helped the team by escorting them via the F16 jet. Poland’s national team shared on their official Twitter account - “We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes! Thank you and greetings to the pilots!” The video has received over 7 million views.

The incident took place when the team Poland was on their way to Qatar for their match with Saudi Arabia on November 26 as part of their first Group C clash. Poland will take on Mexico on Tuesday in their first Group C clash. Their second match is against Saudi Arabia on November 26 and the final group match is against Argentina.

Further, as the FIFA world cup draws close, air charter sourcing companies are cashing in on booking business charter planes by India's high net-worth Individuals (HNIs). The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. According to official sources, India's HNIs are set for an unprecedented presence at the FIFA event in Qatar this year as the charter planes are being mostly sold out in spite of deals being exorbitant.

An official on the condition of anonymity said that one of India's High Networth Individuals booked the fastest 30-seater charter plane to witness the FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar. Insta Charter, the Delhi-based air charter sourcing company, in an interaction said that the HNIs are showing their interest in booking a private charter.