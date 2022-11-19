Jabalpur airport to soon get a new terminal building, AAI reveals first look; Check design here

Jabalpur airport is the third busiest airport in Madhya Pradesh and is continuously witnessing a rise in passenger traffic. Hence, to accommodate the increasing rush and to provide better services to air passengers, Jabalpur airport will soon be getting a new terminal building. This new terminal building will have modern world-class facilities to provide comfort and convenience to travellers. The new terminal is likely to be constructed and commissioned by March 2023. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) stated that this new terminal building will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours. Madhya Pradesh Govt handed over 483 acres of land to AAI for development work in 2015, total land measuring 774 acres.

The new airport is spread over an area of 1,15,315 sq ft, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, an advanced baggage screening system, a modern food court in the landscape area, and well-planned car parking for more than 300 cars and buses. The proposed terminal building will welcome the passengers with glimpses of vibrant Gond Paintings, local handicrafts, murals, and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh.

AAI recently took to Twitter to update the travellers with the upgradation work and has also shared a proposed design for the upcoming terminal. "#Jabalpur city offers tourists many natural wonders, mythological lore and historical heritage. #AAI's #Jabalpur @aaijbpairport will soon get a new terminal building #NTB, in order to deal with growing passenger traffic," read the tweet.

Apart from the construction of the new terminal building, the upgradation work with the project cost of Rs 412 crores also includes the extension of the runway to make the airport suitable for the operation of Airbus 320 type of aircraft, construction of a 28-meter-high new ATC tower and technical block (G+3) with all modern facilities, fire station (Category-VII) and other ancillary buildings like utility block, gate house, etc.

As per media reports, the construction of the new terminal building will be completed by December 2022 and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2023.