Prince Harry Takes American Airlines Flight To Attend King Charles III's Coronation: Report

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, took a commercial flight to attend the coronation of King Charles III. Daily Mail report suggests that the Prince took an American Airlines Flight AA136 for his journey from Los Angeles to London Heathrow Airport. The Prince, son of King Charles III is attending the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

As per Daily Mail's report, the British Royal's presence in the flight surprised the passengers. The sighting also dispelled rumours that the 38-year-old would board a private jet to travel to London for the coronation, which had caused the British royal to face criticism.

Following weeks of rumours over his and the duchess' attendance at the coronation, Buckingham Palace announced last month that the duke will be there. The King was "pleased" to confirm that his youngest son would be at Westminster Abbey to see his coronation later today, according to a statement.

As his father is crowned, Prince Harry marked his presence at Westminster Abbey. The Duke of Sussex was decked up in a three-piece black suit with chest-mounted medals from the military. After harshly criticising them in his memoir "Spare" and in media interviews, he reunites with his family for the first time. Following his brother Prince William, William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis of Wales, Harry is the fifth in line to the throne.