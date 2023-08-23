Pune-Bound Vistara Flight Returns To Delhi Due To Cracked Windshield

A Vistara flight flying from Pune to Delhi was forced to return to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after a crack developed in the windshield of the aircraft. The incident occurred after half an hour of take-off. It is to be noted that the carrier's flight came across turbulence mid-air causing the crack in the glass of the windshield. As per data shared on the flight tracking website, FlightRadar24, the incident occurred with the airline's Airbus A320 aircraft with registration VT-TQA.

At the time of the incident, the Airbus Aircraft was performing flight UK 991 which took off from Delhi at around 5:20 pm. Following the return of the aircraft to IGIA, passengers on the aircraft took to social media to share the details of the incident. One of the passengers informed, that the "massive turbulence" encountered by the aircraft lasted for about 45 to 90 seconds. The incident caused panic among the passengers who started screaming during the flight.

One of the passengers on social media said, "Was on Vistara UK991 that took off from Delhi around 17.50 At about 18.20, the plane was hit by massive turbulence that continued for 45-90 seconds. It definitely seemed longer when it was happening. It was bad." It is to be noted that, at the time of the incident the aircraft had 100 passengers on board.

Hi Harsh, thank you for sharing your kind thoughts with us. We understand heavy turbulence can be a bit unsettling. Please be assured that the safety of our customers is of utmost priority. We hope you have a pleasant flight. ~Gorika — Vistara (@airvistara) August 22, 2023

While another passenger said, "@airvistara UK991 #Aircraft made an #Emergency landing at Delhi Airport after super turbulent ride. PNR 6W42WL @DGCAIndia @Ministry_CA Credit to Captain and crew to ensure safe return with calmness."

Vistara Airlines' X (Twitter)handle addressed the tweets by the passengers and assured them of safety even during turbulence. One of the tweets from the airline said, "We understand heavy turbulence can be a bit unsettling. Please be assured that the safety of our customers is of utmost priority. We hope you have a pleasant flight."

Addressing the incident, Vistara Airline spokesperson said, " "We confirm that Vistara flight UK 991, flying from Delhi to Pune, encountered adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in a crack in its windshield. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed at the IGI Airport, Delhi. An alternative aircraft was immediately arranged. The inconvenience caused to customers is deeply regretted. As always, safety of out customers and crew is most important to Vistara."