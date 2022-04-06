AirAsia to start international flights from India to Malaysia and Thailand starting this month

AirAsia is all set to start its international flight services from India to Malaysia and Thailand from this April. However, this time, the airline has introduced six new routes from India to Malaysia that includes Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur, Tiruchirappalli to KL from April 5, Kochi - KL commencing April 18, Kolkata - KL commencing April 23 and Hyderabad - KL commencing from May 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, five new routes from India to Thailand will include Bengaluru-Bangkok (Don Mueang) commencing from May 4, Chennai-Bangkok (Don Mueang) on May 4, Kolkata-Bangkok (Don Mueang) from May 2, Kochi-Bangkok (Don Mueang) from May 1, and Jaipur-Bangkok (Don Mueang) May 1.

Passengers can now fly with ease as quarantine has been lifted. Further, flyers can avail 20 percent off on all seats and flights on bookings done between April 4-10, 2022, for the travel period from May 1, 2022, until March 23, 2023. Bookings are available on the AirAsia Super App by clicking the ‘Flights’ icon.

“AirAsia’s resumption of international flights has been highly anticipated by both the airline and its guests. With Malaysia and Thailand reopening and travel restrictions being lifted, AirAsia will be continually re-introducing international services, starting from April 2022. In this regard, India, Malaysia, and Thailand are countries with significant potential in terms of stimulating tourism and reigniting the economy. We believe that our flight resumption will bring great opportunity and support to the countries’ economic recovery,” said Manoj Dharmani, AirAsia’s Regional Commercial Head for India, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh.

India lifted its ban on international air routes on March 27, 2022. Since then various airlines and countries have been increasing the frequency of flights to manage the passenger inflow.

