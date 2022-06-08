हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aviation

Qatar Airways CEO’s spoof video goes viral amidst Nupur Sharma controversy: WATCH

The spoof video of the Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker came in response to another video by a Twitter user going by the name Vashudev calling for the boycott of the airlines.

Image for representation

After the hashtag Boycott, Qatar Airways started trending on Twitter; now, a doctored spoof video of the Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker went viral on the social media platform. The hashtag came into trend following the condemnation of the statements of Indian politician Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on the Prophet Muhammed by the middle-eastern nation. It is to be noted that the spoof video was posted in response to a video by a Twitter user going by the name 'Vashudev' in support of the ongoing trend against Qatar's national carrier.

The video posted by the Twitter user was captioned, "I am against Qatar Airways," furthermore, in the video, Vashudev claimed that the airline has already started laying off Indian people. "Boycott Qatar Airways because we should take a tit-for-tat move," he said.

Following the video, the hashtag 'BycottQatarAirways,' which misspelt boycott, became popular, as did a fake video of Qatar Airways' CEO pleading with Vashudev to drop his boycott request. The fake video depicted the CEO's fake reply to the boycott call, which was directed at Al Jazeera.

Also read: Boycott Qatar Airways trends on Twitter after Nupur Sharma’s remarks

In the spoof video, Qatar Airways CEO is depicted to have cancelled all his meetings and returned to Qatar as soon as he came across the video from Vashudev.  Akbar Al Baker, in the doctored video, says, "…Because our biggest shareholder Vashudev decided to boycott our airline from his headquarters which is the terrace of his house. He was having a power cut at that time in his neighbourhood. And he made that devastating video."

He further adds, "Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of 634 rupees and 50 paise. And we don't know how to operate anymore, and we have grounded all the flights... we are requesting Vashudev to take this call for boycott back."

The video goes on with the CEO talking about the call to boycott Qatar Airways. It is to be noted that along with Qatar, many other Muslim countries have condemned Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, for which the BJP has taken legal action.

