NewsAviation
RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Aviation Minister condoles Akasa Air founder's death, credits him with THIS

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the death of Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala while mentioning his contribution to India's growth.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, died at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital
  • Aviation Minister mentioned his contribution to the Indian aviation industry
  • Akasa Air founded by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala started its operations on August 7

Trending Photos

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Aviation Minister condoles Akasa Air founder's death, credits him with THIS

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has paid his tributes to Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala via tweet through his social media handle. He mentioned that the ace investor was "not only an astute businessman," but he also played a crucial role in India's growth story. Furthermore, the aviation minister also talked about Jhunjhunwala's role in the Indian aviation industry and mentioned his contribution by starting a new airline after a decade in India.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman but also passionately invested in India’s growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline @AkasaAir after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones."

Apart from this, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor also shared his condolences on the death of the billionaire investor. Kapoor also mentioned Jhunjhunwala's contribution to the aviation industry, saying "his legacy will live" and called his death a "huge loss for the aviation world."

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: How billionaire investor-owned Akasa Air infused fresh energy in India's aviation industry

It is to be noted Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a primary investor in Akasa Air and also the founder of the new Indian airline. Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 and is working on expanding its operations on multiple new routes covering all the major Indian cities.

On August 7, Akasa Air launched its first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. On August 13, it began operating in Bengaluru and Kochi. In addition to these four sites, Akasa Air has announced Chennai as its fifth destination in its network and will start daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai on September 15, 2022. Akasa Air will operate 24 weekly flights between these destinations. In addition, the airline has established a new route that will start operating on August 23, 2022, connecting Ahmedabad with Bengaluru. Beginning on August 19, 2022, Akasa Air will operate daily nonstop flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Live Tv

Rakesh JhunjhunwalaAviation MinisterJyotiraditya ScindiaRakesh Jhunjhunwala DeadRakesh Jhunjhunwala Death NewsRakesh Jhunjhunwala AirlinesAkasa Air

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022