Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has paid his tributes to Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala via tweet through his social media handle. He mentioned that the ace investor was "not only an astute businessman," but he also played a crucial role in India's growth story. Furthermore, the aviation minister also talked about Jhunjhunwala's role in the Indian aviation industry and mentioned his contribution by starting a new airline after a decade in India.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman but also passionately invested in India’s growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline @AkasaAir after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones."

— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 14, 2022

Apart from this, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor also shared his condolences on the death of the billionaire investor. Kapoor also mentioned Jhunjhunwala's contribution to the aviation industry, saying "his legacy will live" and called his death a "huge loss for the aviation world."

It is to be noted Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a primary investor in Akasa Air and also the founder of the new Indian airline. Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 and is working on expanding its operations on multiple new routes covering all the major Indian cities.

On August 7, Akasa Air launched its first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. On August 13, it began operating in Bengaluru and Kochi. In addition to these four sites, Akasa Air has announced Chennai as its fifth destination in its network and will start daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai on September 15, 2022. Akasa Air will operate 24 weekly flights between these destinations. In addition, the airline has established a new route that will start operating on August 23, 2022, connecting Ahmedabad with Bengaluru. Beginning on August 19, 2022, Akasa Air will operate daily nonstop flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai.