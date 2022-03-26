Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to launch first flight in June

Akasa Air, a new Indian budget airline, expects to operate its first commercial flight in June and is trying to obtain all necessary licences, according to CEO Vinay Dube.

The airline`s chief executive Vijay Dube said that they are working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to get the required clearances for commencing the air operations.

He was speaking at a session at Wings India 2022, India`s civil aviation show at Begumpet Airport, which was formally inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Dube, however, did not reveal which Indian cities the airline is looking at for commencing the operations. Backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjuhnwala, the airline had received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from MoCA in October last year.

Dube said that the airline plans to have 18 aircraft within 12 months from launch and add 12-14 a year later. Akasa Air had placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets in November last year.

