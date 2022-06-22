A plane belonging to Red Air, a Dominican Republic air carrier carrying 126 people crash landed at the Miami International Airport after its landing gear collapsed. The plane immediately caught fire, although no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to the Miami International Airport in the United States.

#UPDATE: New video shows moment’s after when the Red Air plane's caught fire when the landing gear collapsed on the runway catching the aircraft on fire three people are injured and There were about 126 people on board the airline pic.twitter.com/8ker38qn3p — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 21, 2022

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters' chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

With PTI inputs

