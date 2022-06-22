NewsAviation
Red Air Plane carrying 126 passengers crash lands at Miami International Airport, catches fire - WATCH

The Red Air plane carrying 126 people crash lands and caught fire, with three passengers taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman.

  • A Red Air plane from Dominican Republic to Miami crash landed
  • The landing gear of plane collapsed while landing
  • All 126 passengers safe, 3 suffered minor injuries

Red Air Plane carrying 126 passengers crash lands at Miami International Airport, catches fire - WATCH

A plane belonging to Red Air, a Dominican Republic air carrier carrying 126 people crash landed at the Miami International Airport after its landing gear collapsed. The plane immediately caught fire, although no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to the Miami International Airport in the United States. 

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters' chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

With PTI inputs

