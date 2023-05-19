Rolls-Royce Conducts Successful Test Of UltraFan Technology Demonstrator Using SAF

Rolls-Royce today announced that it has successfully completed the first tests of its UltraFan technology demonstrator at its facility in Derby, UK. The first tests were conducted using 100 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This is a historic moment for Rolls-Royce - it is the first time in 54 years that the aero-engine manufacturer has tested a brand-new engine architecture and is proof of what can be achieved when industry and Governments work together. Confirming the capability of the suite of technologies incorporated in the demonstrator is a big step towards improving the efficiency of current and future aero-engines.

After years of hard work by our team and suppliers, our #UltraFan technology demonstrator has successfully completed its first tests. Today we have celebrated with everyone who made it happen. Thank you Baroness @CharlotteV for joining the celebrations. https://t.co/i17dVDZcDL pic.twitter.com/l0Zap0n4Qt — Rolls-Royce (@RollsRoyce) May 18, 2023

UltraFan delivers a 10 per cent efficiency improvement over the Trent XWB, which is already the world's most efficient large aero engine in service. In the nearer term, there are options to transfer technologies from the UltraFan development programme to current Trent engines, providing our customers with even greater availability, reliability and efficiency.

The use of sustainable aviation fuel is increasing across the world among various airlines. Beginning the use of SAF, Vistara became the first Indian airline to operate a commercial, domestic flight with environment-friendly fuel. The full-service carrier used a brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The aircraft completed its journey between Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The Boeing aircraft used a blend of 17 percent SAF with 83 percent conventional fuel.

Also read - Children Survive Plane Crash In Columbia, Found Alive In Amazon Forest Weeks After Accident

Also, an Air Asia flight today operated on SAF blend. "Today, I received crew and passengers who took the first commercial passenger flight from Pune to Delhi powered by indigenously produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It's the beginning of a new chapter in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Today we have started with 1% blending of SAF in one flight, which will be taken to 1% in all flights by mid-2025," said Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on receiving the crew and passengers of the flight.