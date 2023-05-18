Children Survive Plane Crash In Columbia, Found Alive In Amazon Forest Weeks After Accident

After a small plane crash in Colombia, four children from an indigenous community were found alive in the forest after two weeks of the incident. The four children in the incident include an 11-month-old baby, per President Gustavo Petro's statement. During the announcement, the president called the event "joy for the country." On Twitter, the president said that the children in the forest have been found after "arduous search efforts" by the forces. However, the rescue of the children is yet to be confirmed.

In the incident, a Cessna 206 aircraft travelling between Araracuara, in the Amazonas province and San Jose del Guaviare crashed in the forest after raising a mayday alert due to engine failure. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 1 while the plane was carrying seven passengers.

In his tweet, President Petro said, "After arduous searching by our military, we have found alive the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country."

Rescuers had previously stated that they thought the kids, who include a 13-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a 4-year-old in addition to the 11-month-old, had been lost in the southern Caqueta department's jungle since the crash.

Petro made no mention of the location of the children's rescue or their survival in the bush on their own. Owner of the crashed aircraft, Avianline Charters, reported that one of its pilots in the search area was informed that the kids had been located and "were being transported by boat downriver and that they were all alive."

The company said that "there has been no official confirmation" that the kids were entirely secure and that they were still at risk of not making it to safety because of the nearby thunderstorms.