Russia to counter US sanctions; will make 1000 planes to rival Boeing, Airbus by 2030

The Ukraine-Russia war has had a multi-pronged effect on the world and the nations involved. One of those effects is the significant impact on the Russian aviation industry. Because of the sanctions imposed on the nation, the imports of aircraft in the country have been significantly affected, giving birth to huge problems in the country, which rely upon tech imports. Hence, to deal with the problem, Russia is targeting the production of 1,000 airliners by 2030, based on reports by Reuters.

Earlier, Russia was dependent on manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus for planes in the pre-war situation. The aircraft from these organisations were responsible for carrying out 95 percent of Russian passenger traffic, based on Reuters reports.

Rostec is one of the organisations involved in defense and engineering and aims to use the local parts to replace the imported ones. The organisation also says that the foreign aircraft in the Russian fleets will be dropped to replace them with indigenously produced aircraft, as Boeing and Airbus planes are expected to be never delivered to Russia again.

Rostec's optimism is in sharp contrast to recent remarks made by Oleg Vyugin, a former senior official in the finance ministry and central bank, who stated in an interview with Reuters last week that Russia may experience a years-long decline in technological advancement as a result of the sanctions.

Russia has made an effort to circumvent the sanctions by using imports from non-sanctioning nations in place of Western imports or by turning to domestic production. However, experts at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel reported in late March that performance had been uneven. Due to supply shortages brought on by sanctions, the Russian state-owned airline Aeroflot has already begun pulling spare components from operational aircraft, according to a Reuters report from August.