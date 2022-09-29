Vistara ONLY Indian airline among 20 best air carriers globally, IndiGo among top 50 brands

The list of the world's best airlines just came in, awarding the title to Qatar Airways, and among the participants, there are Indian airlines as well who managed to get a rank in the competition. The Indian airline Vistara got the awards for the best airline in India and Southern Asia, whilst also bagging the award for the Best Airline Staff Service in India and South Asia. Furthermore, Vistara ranked 20 among the 100 best airlines in the world, and another Indian airline Indigo managed to rank 45th in the competition.

Meanwhile, the top spot of Qatar Airways was followed by Emirates and Singapore Airlines took second and third place, respectively. The Langham Hotel in London, United Kingdom, hosted the awards ceremony, where the top airlines in the world were ranked according to a variety of criteria. Qatar Airways officially accepted the prize and thanked everyone who had voted in the airline's favour.

It should be mentioned that Qatar Airways took home four prizes in all at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards. The airline was named not just the Best Airline in the World, but also the Best Business Class, Best Business Class Lounge Dining, and Best Airline in the Middle East. According to the Skytrax ranking, the top 10 airlines in the world as of 2022 are Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Qantas Airways, Japan Airlines, Turk Hava Yollari (Turkish Airlines), Air France, Korean Air, and Swiss International Air Lines.

The latter half that apart from Vistara had names like British Airways, Etihad Airways, China Southern, Hainan Airlines, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, KLM, EVA Air, and Virgin Atlantic. It is to be noted that these awards are very prestigious honours in the aviation industry and have been awarded after surveying customers in over 100 countries.