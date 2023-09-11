San Francisco-Bound Air India Flight Diverted To Alaska Due To Technical Glitch

A San Francisco (SFO)-bound Air India flight from Bengaluru, with more than 280 people onboard, was diverted to a city in Alaska due to a technical issue, according to an airline official. After fixing the issue, flight AI 175 took off and landed in San Francisco at around 1000 hours India time on Monday, the official said.

The flight, operated by a B777 aircraft, faced a technical issue en route to San Francisco. It was diverted to Anchorage, a city in Alaska.

There were more than 280 people onboard and the flight later landed at its destination after a delay of around four hours. Generally, the duration of the flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco is around 16 hours. There was no official statement from Air India.