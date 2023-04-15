topStoriesenglish2595112
Saudi Airlines Plane Suffers Windshield Crack, Makes Emergency Landing At Kolkata Airport

Before the emergency landing of the Saudi Airlines cargo flight, the airport made the necessary arrangements for the plane to make a safe landing.

Last Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 01:49 PM IST|Source: ANI

A Saudia Airlines cargo flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, reports ANI. The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm. Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements. Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.

Recently, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport. The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.

Earlier on April 1, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials. 

