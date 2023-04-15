Saudi Airlines Plane Suffers Windshield Crack, Makes Emergency Landing At Kolkata Airport

A Saudia Airlines cargo flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, reports ANI. The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm. Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements. Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.

Recently, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport. The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.

Earlier on April 1, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials.