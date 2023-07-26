trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640620
SCARY! Pictures Of Severely Damaged Aircraft After Encountering Turbulence Goes Viral

The pictures of the damaged Boeing aircraft were shared on social media showing a hole in the nose of the aircraft along with a few holes in the wing and the engine.

A New York JFK-bound Delta Airlines flight from Milan was forced to make an emergency landing after it faced extreme turbulence during the flight. As per New York Post's report, the incident occurred shortly after the plane took off and encountered a hail storm during the flight. The plane sustained severe damage to the nose and fuselage and had to be diverted to Rome for passengers' safety. 

Specifically, the aircraft's right-hand wing, radome, engines, nose, and the leading edges of the wing were among the most damaged parts. The aircraft made a safe landing 65 minutes after departure from Milan. As per reports, none of the passengers or crew members were injured in the incident. As per a report by ABC News, the aircraft had 215 passengers onboard along with eight flight attendants and three pilots.

As per the information available, the aircraft in the incident is a Delta Airlines' Boeing 767-300 aircraft performing flight N189DN. The photos of the damaged Boeing aircraft show large holes in the front end of the aircraft. Furthermore, the multiple areas of the wing and the engine seem to have holes because of the hail.

Multiple passengers on the Boeing aircraft narrated the story to different media outlets. ABC7 quotes a passenger describing the incident as a "roller coaster ride dropping significantly." He also said that they could hear noises that they have heard before. Furthermore, the hail was "pounding on the roof of the plane." Another passenger saw flashes of lightning and the aircraft violently shaking.

Addressing the incident, Delta Airlines said in a statement, "Delta flight 185 from Milan to New York-JFK diverted to Rome after experiencing an apparent weather-related maintenance issue shortly after departure. The flight landed safely in Rome where passengers deplaned normally and where maintenance personnel is conducting a thorough evaluation of the aircraft. Delta apologizes for the delay to our customers' journey. The safety of our customers and crew is Delta's top priority."

