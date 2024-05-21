Severe Turbulence On London-Singapore Flight; 1 Dead, 30 Injured: Reports

A Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence leading to the death of one passenger and injuries to several others. The incident occurred on flight SQ321, a Boeing 777-300ER, while en route from Heathrow Airport to Singapore. The turbulence forced the plane to make an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3:45 pm local time.

Upon landing, medical personnel boarded the aircraft to assess and assist the injured passengers. Although Thai media reported 30 injuries, Singapore Airlines did not confirm the exact number of injured individuals. The airline stated that 211 passengers and 18 crew members were on board during the incident.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Singapore Airlines confirmed the fatality and injuries but did not disclose the identity of the deceased passenger. The airline emphasized its commitment to providing assistance to all passengers and crew, working closely with local authorities in Thailand to offer necessary medical aid. Additionally, Singapore Airlines dispatched a team to Bangkok to provide further support.

Emergency crews from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital were on-site to assist and transport injured passengers for medical treatment. Videos posted on the LINE messaging platform by Suvarnabhumi Airport showed a line of ambulances arriving at the scene to provide immediate aid, as reported by the Associated Press.