Shark Tank-Fame Ashneer Grover's 3 Point Guide to Decongest Delhi International Airport

Former BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover recently shared his experience of entering the Delhi International Airport after a delay of 30 minutes. In a series of tweets, Ashneer Grover shared his displeasure of travelling through the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and suggested steps to overcome delayed entries. As per his tweets, Grover had to wait for 30 minutes just to enter the airport. "Delhi airport T3 needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter airport is insane," wrote Ashneer Grover in a tweet.

Taking a dig at the Delhi Airport, Ashneer also said that Delhi Airport has become Punjab Airport. He asked the govt to start flight to US, Canada and UK from Chandigarh to save resources. In a series of tweets, Ashneer gave a three point guide to decongest the International Terminal of the Airport.

1) Separate gates for international / business

2) 2 people at gate to check ticket/id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft? Move them!

3) Start flights to US/Canada/UK from Chandigarh Airport -- Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources.

Delhi airport @DelhiAirport T3 needs an overhaul ! 30 minutes to just enter airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at gate to check ticket / id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !) — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) February 23, 2023

Delhi's Airport is the largest and busiest airports in the country and recently faced a lot of backlash on Social Media platforms for huge waiting periods and congestion at the Airport. However, after the intervention of Aviation Minister, various steps were taken to decongest the airport and in the following days, congestion at the Airport was rectifed.

In response, the Delhi airport thanked him for his "valuable suggestions". "Dear Ashneer, We thank you for taking your time to share your experience and valuable feedback. Currently, DigiYatra is only deployed for domestic travellers as per govt guidelines. We would like to apprise you that we have dedicated check points for domestic and international passengers such as terminal entrance, security & immigration counters (or International passengers), available for business class passengers.

"As you are aware, immigration is a sovereign function across the world and as the Airport operator we regularly collaborate with the Bureau of Immigrations to enhance the facilities and passenger experience. Further, on Punjab flights, we are working closely with various stakeholders.

"We would like to assure you that passenger satisfaction is always paramount for us and we always work upon the suggestions in a constructive manner to improve the passenger experience. Looking forward to your understanding and continued support. We wish to serve you better in future."