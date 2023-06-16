Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Blames IndiGo, Vistara For Last Minute Flight Cancellation, Seeks DGCA Action

Found of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India, Judge Anupam Mittal recently blamed the domestic airlines for following a last-minute cancellation and rescheduling pattern. Specifically, Mittal accused IndiGo and Vistara Airlines of cancelling flights at the last minute due to a shortage of passengers on the flight. Sharing his views on Twitter, he also said that the airlines also arranged alternate options to accommodate other flyers.

The Shark Tank India judge's statement comes after his flight was rescheduled while he was travelling with his family to attend a funeral. In his Tweet, he said, "Clear pattern emerging on Indian airlines especially Vistara and Indigo when they don’t have enough load on a flight, they cancel last minute with impunity and without giving any reasons and combine with an earlier or later flight and call it ‘rescheduling’..."

Mittal further urged his followers to retweet and share his post to get the attention of the Indian aviation watchdog, the Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA). He requested that the problem be solved to reduce inconvenience and stress for passengers, especially senior citizens.

Clear pattern emerging on Indian airlines especially @airvistara & @IndiGo6E .. when they don’t have enough load on a flight, they cancel last minute with impunity & without giving any reasons and combine with an earlier or later flight and call it ‘rescheduling’ … Pls RT so… — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) June 15, 2023

In his Tweet, he said, "Pls RT so@DGCAIndia takes note and saves passengers, especially senior citizens, from inconvenience & stress."

Once Anupam Mittal's tweet started gaining traction on social media, many users came forward with similar stories and shared their opinion. While sharing their stories, some of the social media users blamed other Indian airlines for the same.

While another faction of netizens sided with the airlines, saying, "So if the load is not enough, then is it not the right thing to do? These aircraft already produce so much emission. Time to think about global warming very seriously. If they don't have (enough) load, it's good to club two aircraft loads and make a full load. Of course, with enough planning time." Anupam Mittal replied to the user, saying, "Try telling that to somebody going to attend their loved one's funeral."