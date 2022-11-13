SHOCKING! Frontier Airlines plane makes emergency landing due to knife-wielding passenger

Instances of passenger misbehaving on planes have been on the rise. Adding to such instances, Frontier Airlines flight F9 1761 from Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Tampa International Airport (TRA) was diverted to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) because of a passenger wielding a knife. Moreover, the airline passenger threatened the passenger and crew members by using a knife. However, it is still unclear how the passenger got the knife on the plane, getting past security.

Simplifying quotes Frontier Airlines passenger addressing the issue: "The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta, and the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement." The passengers were provided hotel accommodations for the night after the plane's diversion.

Before the knife appeared, numerous passengers reportedly observed the man acting abnormally, according to reporting by ABC News. Some fellow travellers reportedly claimed he publicly confessed his desire to "stab or kill someone." The flight's cabin staff requested that anyone with a background in the military or police move to the back of the aircraft, where the passenger was seated, to keep an eye on him until they could land.

Later on, a navy veteran man from Cumberbatch volunteered to help the cabin crew. He succeeded in getting the knife wielder to be calm until the flight landed. Finally, with the help of another ex-army man, the passenger was escorted off the plane.

No passengers or any of the crew members were harmed in the incident. It is to be noted that the investigations will be carried out to find out how the knife-wielding passenger got past the security.

For the impacted passengers, Frontier Airlines scheduled a replacement flight for Saturday, December 12, at 09:00 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), with an anticipated landing time at Tampa International Airport (TPA), nearly 12 hours later than originally scheduled.