Good news for international travellers! Spicejet starts Pune-Bangkok direct flight services

A direct flight from Pune to Bangkok was launched on Saturday, according to an official, by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. As of November 12, the flight will fly between Pune and Bangkok. According to a notice from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, it will run every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Flight SG 82 of SpiceJet will leave Bangkok at 2.15 p.m. and land in Pune at 5.10 p.m., while flight SG 81 will leave Pune at 6.45 p.m. and arrive in Bangkok at 12.40 a.m. On this route, a Boeing 737 will be in service.

Scindia said the air connectivity between Pune and Bangkok will encourage the bilateral exchange between India and Thailand in the domain of trade, education, and investment. The Minister further said that Pune Airport is important in the country, and the government is giving impetus to its infrastructure development.

The new terminal of this airport will be completed by September next year, and the new international cargo terminal is expected to be developed by December 2024. Meanwhile, an integrated air cargo terminal for both international and domestic use will be developed by March 2023. Multi-level parking has already been developed and will open soon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). After the ceremony, the prime minister spoke about the importance of improving connectivity for India's development. It should be noted that PM Modi also signalled the first Vande Bharat semi-high-speed train in the Southern region of India during his visit. These new amenities should improve regional connectivity and advance growth as a whole.

In his statement, Prime Minister said, "Connectivity will play a crucial role in India's development. Creating air connectivity & new airports is the need of the hour. The new terminal at Bengaluru airport will increase facilities. To achieve growth, we need to develop physical & social infrastructure."

With inputs from IANS