SHOCKING! Passenger punches flight attendant for not letting use Restroom, Video goes VIRAL

On an American Airlines flight, passengers and crew members restrained a passenger who was caught on video slugging a flight attendant. According to the FBI, the man was arrested after the plane landed in Los Angeles, and he was taken off the plane. The incident occurred on American Airline Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. Another passenger captured the man running down the aisle and punching a male flight attendant in the back of the head or neck as the crew member walked in the opposite direction on video.

The video of the whole incident was recorded and posted on Twitter. In the video, a man in a Hawaiian shirt can be seen walking the aisle approaching the flight attendant. Later on, the man attacks the flight attendant from behind. After punching the cabin crew staff the passenger retreated to his seat. Many reports suggest that the passenger was angry about being told not to use the restroom of the first-class cabin of the plane.

Violence in the air: a friend was travelling from Cabo to LAX, when a passenger hit a flight attendant for not letting use him the first class bathroom. He was later restrained by other passengers and arrested upon touchdown. The video shot was by Barrie Livingstone pic.twitter.com/PntVqWyWs9 — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) September 22, 2022

The president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American's cabin crews, said the passenger had exhibited "dangerous, life-threatening behaviour."

"Thankfully, the crew and passengers subdued the passenger, and the flight landed safely," said the union official, Julie Hedrick. "This violent behaviour puts the safety of all passengers and crew in jeopardy and must stop." Airline spokesman Curtis Blessing said American has banned the man from ever traveling on the airline.

It is to be noted that recently there have been multiple incidents of violence against cabin crew members of airlines. Earlier, there was a report of an elderly man slapping one of the flight attendants who refused to serve her alcohol. Police later arrested the seventy-year-old woman for her violent act.