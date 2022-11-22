Shocking! Woman collapses mid-air on IndiGo's Delhi-Patna flight, Here's what happened next

In an unprecedented incident, a woman travelling from New Delhi-Patna collapsed mid-air in an IndiGo flight. Soon after the takeoff, a 59-year-old woman developed chest pain and suddenly collapsed on the seat. The IndiGo cabin crew took immediate action and announced the need for doctors and nurses to take charge of the situation. Soon after the announcement, four doctors came to the rescue of the woman and took control of the medical emergency. Pilots informed the Patna air traffic control (ATC) and the flight made a priority landing. The aircraft landed almost 25 minutes before the scheduled arrival of 7:45 pm.

As per media reports, the passenger was unconscious and in a state of shock. Doctors couldn’t record her blood pressure and the peripheral pulse (on the wrist) was not palpable. However, the carotid pulse (on the neck to the side of one’s windpipe) was there. The cabin crew was then instructed to get the sugar dissolved in water.

The media reports further stated that the flight’s ‘crash cart’ had all the necessary medicines. The patient was then put on external oxygen and doctors were able to put in a cannula. Though it is very tough to put the cannula in a hospital, putting it in mid-air was even more challenging for the doctors. Further, one of the doctors pushed adrenaline, a lifesaving drug, Dexona, and Deriphyllin, through IV (intravenous), normally given to reviving a patient. Soon, the woman regained consciousness and her condition was stabilised before the flight landed.

An IndiGo official stated that the airline got a priority landing for the aircraft because of a medical emergency after the pilots informed the Patna air traffic control (ATC). As such, the aircraft landed almost 25 minutes before the scheduled arrival of 7:45 pm.

To give further medical assistance to the patient, an ambulance and a team of doctors were waiting at the airport, and the patient was rushed to the Paras-HMRI hospital.