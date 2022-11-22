Air Suvidha SCRAPPED! Check THESE latest govt guidelines for international arrivals

As Covid-19 cases are decreasing, the Air Suvidha form, which was initiated due to the onset of the pandemic in India was scrapped by the Indian Civil Aviation Ministry on November 21 for international arrivals. The Indian govt has scrapped Air Suvidha a few days after it stated that the use of masks is not compulsory during air travel but passengers should preferably use them. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued new ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ and it will be in effect from today. These guidelines include physical distancing, thermal screening, and self-monitoring of health post arrival in India.

India logged 406 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,69,421 while the active cases dipped to 6,402, as per official data on November 21.The active cases comprise 0.01 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the MOHFW website.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation took to Twitter to share the news. “In light of the sustained decline in the #COVID19 trajectory & significant advances being made in vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, the extant guidelines of @MoHFW_INDIA on submission of self-declaration form on the #AirSuvidha portal stand discontinued,” read the tweet.

Here are the new guidelines for international passengers arriving in India after November 22:

Guidelines to be kept in mind while planning a trip to India

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their Country.

Guidelines to be kept in mind while travelling to India

In-flight announcements about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made on flights/travel and at all points of entry.

Any passenger having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel, and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

Guidelines to be kept in mind on international arrivals in India:

De-boarding should be done to ensure physical distance.

Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol (as above).

All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival and also shall report to their nearest health facility or call the National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

In the wake of the pandemic, scheduled domestic flight services were suspended for two months starting from March 25, 2020. Scheduled international flight services, which was also suspended from the same day, was restored only from March 27 this year.

