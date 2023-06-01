topStoriesenglish2616287
NewsAviation
SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Singapore Airlines Passengers To Get Unlimited Free Wi-Fi In All Cabin Classes From July 1

The enhanced wifi offering will be available virtually across the entire aircraft fleet of Singapore Airlines and almost the entire global SIA route network.

Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:02 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Singapore Airlines Passengers To Get Unlimited Free Wi-Fi In All Cabin Classes From July 1

Singapore Airlines will offer free unlimited wifi access to passengers in all cabin classes on its flights, including those connecting Indian cities. The enhanced wifi offering will be available virtually across the entire aircraft fleet and almost the entire global SIA route network, it said in a release on Wednesday.

India is a key market for Singapore Airlines, which flies 96 times a week from eight Indian cities."Customers will enjoy the most comprehensive free unlimited wifi access in the airline industry from 1 July 2023, when the service is extended to all travellers in all cabin classes, including Premium Economy Class and Economy Class," the release said.

Also read: Scandinavian Airline SAS To Begin Bookings For All-Electric Flight

Indian full-service carrier Vistara is jointly owned by Singapore Airlines and Tata Group. In November last year, Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal wherein Singapore Airlines will also acquire a 25.1 percent stake in Air India.

The merger process is on and is subject to various regulatory approvals.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!