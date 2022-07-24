NewsAviation
Small aircraft crashes in Bosnia, leaves two people dead

A small aircraft crashed near a sports airfield in Nisici, some 30 kilometres north of the capital Sarajevo, leaving two people dead, reports ANI. 

A small plane crashed near a sports airfield in Nisici, some 30 kilometres north of the capital Sarajevo, leaving two people dead on July 23. According to the Prosecutor’s office of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), the victims were European Union citizens. 

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Canton Sarajevo has confirmed receiving the notification about the crash at 3 pm and sending police officers and emergency help to the site.

The Prosecutor's office is leading the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the crash. According to social media posts of local sports pilots, the crashed plane carried two Austrian citizens but had French registration numbers. 

(With inputs from ANI)

