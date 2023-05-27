Southwest Airlines Pilot Gets In Plane Through Cockpit Window; Picture Goes Viral

A Southwest Airlines pilot was caught on camera climbing into an aircraft through the cockpit's window. The pilot was forced to do so after the plane's door was accidentally closed by a passenger. As per Fox5's report, the incident occurred at San Diego International Airport. The aircraft seen in the pictures was bound for Sacramento. The picture of the pilot squeezing through the window was captured by a person named Max Rexroad and was shared on social media. It is to be noted that the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Sharing the picture, Rexroad wrote, "No joke… yesterday last passenger got off plane with no one else on board, he shut the door. Door locked. Pilot having to crawl through cockpit window to open door so we can board."

As per CBS Sacramento, the gate officials informed travellers that their flight would be delayed and that someone would need to unlock the aircraft from the cockpit.

As per report, Rexroad was waiting at the gate when a gate agent said on the speaker that someone had shut the door to the plane and that there would be a brief delay as they tried to get in. Rexroad was travelling to Sacramento after helping his daughter leave the University of San Diego.

Rexroad estimated that there was an eight-minute delay before he could board with the other passengers. According to him, they arrived in Sacramento about seven minutes later than expected.

CBS13, Southwest Airlines said in a statement, "During the boarding process, a Customer opened the forward lavatory door and inadvertently pushed the Flight Deck door closed (which locked) while the Pilots scheduled to operate the flight were preparing to board the aircraft. One of our Pilots unlocked the door from a Flight Deck window, and the flight departed as scheduled."