Southwest Airlines pilot serves stranded passengers coffee, Jet Airways CEO praises: Watch video

Southwest Airlines recently landed in trouble with the US government after the cancellation of thousands of flights during the winter storm. The carrier was blamed for 60 percent of the total cancellations of flights in the USA. Amidst all this chaos, an airline pilot has gone viral on the internet for serving coffee to passengers stranded at an airport after their flight got cancelled. The gesture of the pilot towards the troubled passengers during the holiday season is being appreciated on the internet. Among the people appreciating the pilot is Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor.

The Jet Airways CEO is an avid social media user and never backs from expressing his views on certain matters. The aviation expert praised the pilot as well as the passengers, who applauded his warm gesture. As per the details on social media, the video was originally shared by Eric Flack on Twitter, showing the unnamed pilot serving coffee to passengers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. However, the pilot was not alone in the endeavour. He was followed by another person carrying milk and sugar.

Also read: Covid-19 travel UPDATE: Govt issues new guidelines for international arrivals at airport

People lauded the pilot's gesture after he said, "We're trying, folks." The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, saying, "A @SouthwestAir pilot hands out coffee to delayed passengers on a flight from Baltimore to Louisville. “We’re trying, folks,” he told the crowd to a smattering of applause as everyone waited for replacement flight attendants." Now the video has gone immensely viral with over 1.2 million views.

Viral video of Southwest Airlines pilot serving coffee:

A @SouthwestAir pilot hands out coffee to delayed passengers on a flight from Baltimore to Louisville. “We’re trying folks,” he told the crowd to a smattering of applause as everyone waited for replacement flight attendants. #Southwest pic.twitter.com/fmMAqS4cck December 27, 2022

Appreciating the gesture, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor wrote, "The frontline takes the brunt during operational disruptions. Good on this, Captain! Good response from pax."

Up until Thursday, approximately 60 percent of Southwest Airlines' scheduled flights were cancelled, totaling about 2,350. Southwest declined to provide an estimate of the number of passengers affected, although it is safe to assume that far over a million had their flights cancelled.