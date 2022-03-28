Spicejet plane hits electric pole at Delhi airport damaging wing, probe initiated

During pushback at Delhi airport on 28th March, SpiceJet aircraft collided with a electric pole. At the time, the aircraft was being moved to the runway from the passenger terminal. During the incident, the passengers were on board.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that there was no injury to passengers and that it has begun an investigation into the incident.

In the early morning of March 28, SpiceJet's Boeing 737-800 had its right wing collide with a lightning pole in the airport's apron area. According to officials, the plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9.20 am.

"On March 28, 2022, flight SG 160 was planned to run between Delhi and Jammu," a SpiceJet official stated.

"During the pushback, the trailing edge of the right wing collided with a pole, damaging the aileron. The trip will be operated by a replacement aircraft "he stated.

