हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

Spicejet plane hits electric pole at Delhi airport damaging wing, probe initiated

The SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 collided with a pole at the Delhi airport apron area, but no passengers were hurt.

Spicejet plane hits electric pole at Delhi airport damaging wing, probe initiated
Image for representation

During pushback at Delhi airport on 28th March, SpiceJet aircraft collided with a electric pole. At the time, the aircraft was being moved to the runway from the passenger terminal. During the incident, the passengers were on board.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that there was no injury to passengers and that it has begun an investigation into the incident.

In the early morning of March 28, SpiceJet's Boeing 737-800 had its right wing collide with a lightning pole in the airport's apron area. According to officials, the plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9.20 am.

Read also: Buddhist travellers land at Kushinagar Airport as India allows international flights

"On March 28, 2022, flight SG 160 was planned to run between Delhi and Jammu," a SpiceJet official stated.

"During the pushback, the trailing edge of the right wing collided with a pole, damaging the aileron. The trip will be operated by a replacement aircraft "he stated.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SpiceJetDelhiDelhi AirportBoeing 737 aircraft
Next
Story

TN youth buys his dream Bajaj bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh by paying Rs 1 coins only

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Uproar after Delhi BJP President's statement, said abusive words to CM Kejriwal