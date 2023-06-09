topStoriesenglish2619535
NewsAviation
SPICEJET

SpiceJet To Induct 10 Boeing 737 Narrow-Body Aircraft, Launch New Routes

SpiceJet also said that they have already signed a lease agreement for the 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, which will be inducted in the fleet between September and October.

Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:00 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

SpiceJet To Induct 10 Boeing 737 Narrow-Body Aircraft, Launch New Routes

No-frills airline SpiceJet, which is trying to keep afloat amid several aircraft of its fleet being grounded over payment issues with lessors, on Friday said it plans to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max, on lease by October. In the intervening period, the airline is working on restoring and reviving its grounded aircraft which will start returning back to service soon, SpiceJet said in a statement.

"We will be inducting 10 B737 aircraft between September-October. The induction of these planes, which coincides with the peak travel season in India, will help us launch new routes and strengthen our presence on existing ones," said Ajay Singh, Chairman, and Managing Director of SpiceJet. The airline said it has already signed a lease agreement for these 10 planes, which will start joining the fleet in September to cater to the rising demand.

Also read: Delhi Airport: UP Man On Dubai-Bound Vistara Flight Arrested Over Bomb Threat

"There has been a significant surge in passenger demand, and we are hopeful that this trend will continue in the latter part of the year as well," said Singh. Accordingly, SpiceJet has been planning capacity addition to cater to the growing needs of the Indian aviation market, he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile