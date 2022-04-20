Night flight operations will begin at Srinagar and Jammu airports, which have received authorisation from the authority for night parking facilities. According to officials at both airports, 'Go Airlines' will park two A-320 NEO aircraft each in Jammu and Srinagar.

"This is to ensure that late night and early morning take-offs are hassle-free. It is for the first time that these airports will have night parking facilities for aircraft." G8 flight number 1019 will leave Delhi at 6.30 p.m. and arrive at Jammu airport at 8 p.m. Likewise, G8 flight 1020 will leave Jammu airport at 7.30 a.m. and arrive in Delhi at 9 a.m.

Similarly, G8 flight number 5011 will leave Delhi at 7.05 p.m. and arrive at Srinagar airport at 8.35 p.m. G8 flight number 5022 will leave Srinagar airport at 7 a.m. and arrive at Delhi airport at 8.35 a.m.

The Competent Authority has accorded approval for night parking permission of two A-320 NEO aircraft for five months starting April 6.

"In case `Go Airlines` fails to utilise the allotted night parking permission within stipulated five months, and requests for further extension of time, the approval will be subject to levy of penalty of Rs 5000 per day per aircraft plus applicable taxes", said order by AAI.

On April 13, Srinagar International Airport handled 16,110 passengers, comprising 8,178 passengers who arrived on 50 flights and 7,932 passengers who departed on 50 flights.

"Last week, Srinagar airport set a new record by operating 102 flights on Monday. As many as 7,305 passengers arrived on 51 flights. Likewise, 7,895 passengers departed on 51 flights," the official said.

"Over 1.8 lakh tourists visited the Valley in March. This is the largest number of tourists to have visited Kashmir in the last ten years," they added.

With inputs from IANS

