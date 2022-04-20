Vietjet to operate six flights between India and Vietnam from April 29

Six flights to operate between India and Vietnam in a phased manner from April 29, said Vietjet on April 20. The airline said in a statement that flights on the Delhi-Hanoi and Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route -- which were operating before the Covid-19 pandemic -- will resume on April 29 and April 30, respectively.

The carrier announced new flights on the Mumbai-Hanoi route and Mumbai-Ho Chi Minh City route from June 3 and June 4, respectively. The flights on Mumbai -Phu Quoc route and the New Delhi-Phu Quoc route will start from September 9, it noted.

India resumed scheduled international passenger flights on March 27 after a two-year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. During this period, only limited international passenger flights were operating to and from India under air bubble arrangements formed with specific countries. India had no such air bubble arrangement with Vietnam.

Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong said, “With flights of just over five hours per leg, and a convenient flight schedule on offer throughout the week, Vietjet's renewed and increased connectivity between Vietnam and India will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, helping to boost the economies of both.”

