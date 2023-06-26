Srinagar-Jammu IndiGo Flight Enters Pakistan Airspace Due To Bad Weather, Lands Safely In Amritsar

A Srinagar-Jammu IndiGo flight briefly entered the Pakistan's airspace due to bad weather on Sunday, the airline informed. The flight later landed safely at the Amritsar International Airport, reported ANI. "IndiGo 6e-2124 entered in Pakistan airspace for a while due to bad weather and the flight was diverted to Amritsar," an official told ANI. Sources said the flight was about to land at the Jammu airport, but due to bad weather, the flight was asked to divert to Amritsar.

However, according to the budget air carrier, the flight was forced to enter Pakistani airspace for a brief period due to bad weather, before landing at the Amritsar Airport. The authorities concerned in both countries were informed before the IndiGo flight entered Pakistan airspace, an airline official said, adding that the flight diversion was well coordinated by Jammu and Lahore ATCs.

This is not the first time an Indian airline has entered Pakistani airspace due to weather conditions. In a similar incident earlier this month, an IndiGo Amritsar-Ahmedabad flight entered Pakistani airspace due to bad weather.

"IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation," IndiGo said in a statement on the incident.