Star Air awarded as 'Best Domestic Airline' under RCS-UDAN scheme at Wings India 2022

Star Air received the prestigious award for the Best Domestic Airline (RCS-UDAN) by Wings India 2022.

"Winning the award for the Best Domestic Airline (RCS) by Wing India 2022 marks a remarkable achievement for Star Air. I would like to thank our beloved customers for the faith bestowed in us, our team for their dedication and effort towards offering a world-class travel experience. As we look forward to providing our star flyers seamless and stress-free travels, we would also like to thank Wings India 2022 for the recognition," said Sanjay Ghodawat, Founder & Chairman - Star Air.

Launched in 2019, Star Air flew the Indian skies to connect travellers across various unconnected routes at affordable rates. Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 15 Indian destinations such as Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ghaziabad (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, and Hyderabad. Airline is also about to begin operations in Nagpur.

“Voted for its impeccable services and unique connectivity across the skies, the award for Best Domestic Airline (RCS) is a fine affirmation of Star Air’s growth and hard work. As a regional commuter airline, Star Air is a customer focussed entity that ensures a seamless and personalized flying experience that blends service at an affordable price,” said an official.

As a result of which travellers repeatedly love to experience flying in Star Air’s unique private jet-like aircraft that promises a distinctive 1 - 2 seating arrangement. Intending to make travel more accessible and inexpensive, Star Air also offers affordable fares over a very niche route network.

