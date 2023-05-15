Star Air Launches Direct Flights From Belagavi to Jaipur, Deploys Embraer E145

Bengaluru based regional airline Star Air has launched Belagavi to Jaipur direct flight services. The inaugural flight S5 169 from Belagavi to Jaipur and S5 170 Jaipur to Belagavi operated on May 15, 2023. The flight will be operated on an Embraer E145 aircraft, featuring 50 Economy Class seats in a 1-2 seating layout with a spacious 31-imch seat pitch, which the airline says, will offer passengers a comfortable and convenient flying experience. The Belagavi (IXG) to Jaipur (JAI) flight will fly at 12:55 PM and reach at 15:10 PM. On its way back on JAI-IXG route, the flight will start at 15:40 PM and reach at 17:55 PM.

The flight will operate on three days a week, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday. As per the airline, Belagavi and Jaipur are two culturally rich cities located in India that offer a myriad of tourist attractions and experiences. The launch of a new flight connecting these two cities has opened up opportunities for students, traders, merchants, working professionals across the two cities as well as travellers seeking to explore the beauty and cultural heritage of both places.

Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a regional airline based in Bengaluru, India having commenced commercial flight operations in January 2019 with focus on affordable and convenient travel options. The airline currently operates a fleet of 5 Embraer E145 and 2 E175 aircraft from its two operational bases, Bengaluru Airport (BLR) and Belagavi Airport (IXG) to 17 destinations across India.

The destinations include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhuj, Bidar, Kolhapur and Jaipur.

“I believe that connecting Belagavi and Jaipur by air is not just about bridging the geographical distance but also about fostering connectivity and creating new opportunities. This endeavor has the potential to unlock immense economic and cultural growth for both regions, said Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, Star Air. "We are excited to launch our inaugural flight from Belagavi to Jaipur," said Mr. Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air. "Our mission is to provide affordable and convenient air travel options to the people of India, and this new route is a testament to our commitment. We look forward to serving our passengers on this exciting new route."