'Strongest Possible Action' Against Student For Urinating On Passenger On New York-Delhi Flight: Delhi Police

Hours after the arrest of an Indian who allegedly urinated on a US passenger on-board an international flight, Delhi Police on Sunday assured "strongest possible action" against him to send across a message to the flyers not to indulge in creating nuisance onboard in the future. The accused Indian flyer was caught for allegedly urinating on a US passenger mid-air on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi on Saturday night. Later, he was handed over to Delhi police for further action. The airline has also imposed a ban on the passenger from flying on any of its flights in the future.

Senior officials with Delhi police said that the accused identified as Arya Vohra, a resident of Delhi, did not behave properly on-board. "We received a complaint from American Airlines stating that there is one accused identified as Arya Vohra, a resident of Delhi. They stated that he did not behave properly and created a nuisance and also urinated on the co-passenger.

On the basis of the complaint, we are contemplating action under IPC and Civil Aviation Act. The strongest possible action will be taken against him to deter other flyers to not to behave in this manner or do any such activity in the future," Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP, IGI Airport told ANI. The official informed that the victim, however, has not come forward to register the complaint so far, and the complaint was filed by the airlines, on the basis of which the police are taking action.

"The airline has given a written complaint. The victim is not coming forward. On the basis of the complaint given by the airline as an authorised agent, we are moving forward. We will invoke sections as per the law. The airline handed over the accused along with the complaint to us and we are taking action accordingly," the DCP said. Meanwhile, Vohra who is a student in the US was drunk, an official earlier said.

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm," an American Airline statement said. The airline said that it has imposed a flying ban on the passenger for the future.

"Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G," American Airlines said in a statement.

Before landing American Airlines pilot contacted Delhi ATC regarding an unruly passenger on board and sought security and it was informed to CISF for take necessary action, "after landing of the aircraft, CISF personnel took him out from the aircraft and the said passenger misbehave with CISF personnel too," an airport official told ANI.

The airport police have taken cognisance and taking legal action against the passenger. "We have received a complaint of Urination on a co-passenger from American Airlines against one person Arya Vohra who is a student in the USA and resident of Defence colony Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action," Delhi Police said.

India's aviation regulator has also sought a detailed report from the airline company. "We have got a report from the concerned Airline. They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action," DGCA official told ANI. According to the airport sources accused was a student and he is studying at US University.

Earlier on November 26 last year, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight, but the incident was not reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which was attributed to the delay in reporting the incident by the airline crew. Mishra was later arrested by Delhi Police.