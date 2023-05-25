topStoriesenglish2613472
Submit Revival Plan Within 30 Days: DGCA Advises Go First Airline

Indian aviation watchdog DGCA has advised Go First to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days.

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:36 PM IST|Source: ANI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations. A senior DGCA official informed that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA advised the airline on Wednesday to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days.

"The airline has been asked to furnish,inter-alia, the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors etc. for the sustainable revival of operations," the official said.

The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter, the official added. (ANI)

