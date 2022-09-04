NewsAviation
HELICOPTER CRASH

Syrian Military helicopter crashes due to technical snag, all onboard dead

Syrian military helicopter crashed during a training mission in Hama city due to a technical snag, all crew members onboard are reported dead, reports ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 02:40 PM IST|Source: ANI

Syrian Military helicopter crashes due to technical snag, all onboard dead

Syrian military helicopter crashed during a training mission in Hama city in which all the crew members were killed, according to local media. As per Defense Ministry, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction."A military helicopter crashed on Sunday morning, northeast of Hama, during a training mission, as a result of a technical failure, which led to the martyrdom of the helicopter crew," Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported citing a military source.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)
 

